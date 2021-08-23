VIDEO: Brownsville PD asks public to help identify driver of hit and run

by: Samantha Garza

PHOTO: Brownsville PD

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking the public to help identify the suspect of a hit and run.

On Wednesday, Aug. 18, a black lifted truck struck a parked car in the parking lot of Cavender’s off of Expressway 77 in Brownsville around 5 p.m.

The video shows the suspect driving away without trying to make contact with the owner of the parked car.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546- 8477. Those who provide information could earn a cash reward. All tips are anonymous.

Watch hit and run video below:

