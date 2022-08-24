EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The victims of a deadly crash in Edinburg were identified on Wednesday.

At 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of South I-69C in reference to a major accident, a press release from the City of Edinburg stated.

Officers arrived at the scene and saw a dark gray Chrysler Crossfire had rolled over into the northbound lane. Officers also saw a white Dodge Ram with damage to its front end, and a Peterbilt big rig with a car transport trailer stopped on the expressway.

An investigation revealed that both the rig and the pickup truck collided with the Chrysler, the release stated.

The two occupants of the Chrysler, identified as 37-year-old Elizabeth Gonzalez Jimenez and 30-year-old Eden Alberis Romero Archaga were pronounced dead at the scene. Both individuals were residents of San Juan.

The drivers of the other two vehicles were not injured.

The case remains under investigation and toxicology results are pending, police said.