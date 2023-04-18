PALMVIEW, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The identities of the victims in a murder-suicide have been identified by Palmview police.
On April 10, Palmview police found the bodies of Claudia Gonzalez Coronel, 49, and Ramon Coronel Jr., 52. Both died as a result of a gunshot wound, a release from the Palmview Police Department stated.
The incident occurred around 7:20 a.m. on April 10 at 2401 W. Palma Vista Drive near a building supply store. Palmview police told ValleyCentral they received a call advising that two gunshots were heard.
When police arrived at the scene they found Claudia and Ramon dead from what appeared to be a murder-suicide.
The case remains under investigation with the assistance of the Texas Rangers.