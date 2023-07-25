SAN PERLITA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One of the victims of a shooting in San Perlita was identified as a Santa Rosa ISD student and member of the Santa Rosa High School football team.

The Willacy County Sheriff’s Office identified 18-year-old Arturo Sauceda and his mother Lidia Villalobos as the victims of the shooting. Sauceda died from his injuries, and authorities said Tuesday that Villalobos remains in critical condition.

Santa Rosa ISD announced Sauceda’s passing on a social media post Sunday.

Santa Rosa ISD is saddened to learn about the untimely passing our our beloved student Arturo Sauceda. The SRISD Board of Trustees and Administration would like to extend their heartfelt condolences to Sauceda’s Family and friends. During the coming days and weeks, counselors will be available for students and staff to provide support during these difficult times. Please keep our Warrior Nation in your prayers. Yolanda Chapa, Superintendent of Schools

A GoFundMe titled “Arturo, The Warrior” is raising funds for Sauceda’s family, calling the teenager “an amazing young man who will be missed terribly.” As of Tuesday afternoon, the page has raised $1,808.

At 10:32 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a call of shots fired at the 1400 block of 7th Street in San Perlita, where they found a man and two victims. Sauceda was taken by life flight to Valley Baptist Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Villalobos was transported to the same hospital via ambulance where she remains in the ICU.

Jose Villalobos (Willacy County Sheriff’s Office)

Jose Villalobos was taken into custody on charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, authorities said.

Those with information are asked to contact the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 689-5577.