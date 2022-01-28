BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Police have identified the victim of the fatal accident that occurred on Thursday in Brownsville.

Priscilla Patricia Trevino, 37, was involved in a multiple-vehicle crash in front of Veteran’s Memorial Early College High School on U.S. 281 and Mississippi River Blvd.

Trevino had just dropped off one of her children at school when she struck a cargo van head-on, according to Brownsville PD spokesperson Investigator Martin Sandoval.

Police believe that she was on her way home.

Trevino was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

Witnesses told police that a red Jeep driven by Trevino was traveling south when it lost control and hit the truck.

Police are still investigating the scene to see if vehicle malfunction, the weather or a medical issue was a factor in the crash.