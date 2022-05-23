BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police have identified the victim of a fatal auto-pedestrian accident that occurred on Friday night.

The woman was identified as 41-year-old Joanna Cardenas from Brownsville, according to a press release.

At 9:30 p.m. on May 20, police responded to the 2200 block of Boca Chica Blvd. in reference to an auto-pedestrian accident.

Witnesses told police that the female was crossing Boca Chica heading south when a 2000 model white Chevrolet, or GMC, sports utility vehicle travelling west struck her near the median.

Cardenas was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect fled the location in the vehicle and has not been located.

Brownsville police continue searching for a 2000 model white Chevrolet or GMC sports utility vehicle with damage to the front end.

Those with information are asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956)-54-TIPS(8477), or by using the P3 mobile app.