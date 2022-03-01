RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Congressman Vicente Gonzalez is projected to take the Democratic nomination for Texas’s 34th Congressional District.

The Associated Press is calling the race for Gonzalez, who has so far amassed 65 percent of the vote total with 20.296 votes as of publication time. Gonzalez held off six challengers to the Democratic nomination, including Laura Cisneros, who is currently second with 23 percent of the vote.

Gonzalez is currently the Representative for Texas’s 15th Congressional District but redistricting to the area caused him to run for the 34th Congressional District. The incumbent congressman for this region, Filemon Vela, chose not to seek reelection after serving in this position since 2012.

Gonzalez will take on the Republican nominee for this position in the November 2022 election. Mayra Flores currently leads the race for this position with 60 percent of the vote total.