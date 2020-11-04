Vicente Gonzalez wins re-election for Texas’s 15th Congressional District

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Congressman Vicente Gonzalez will retain his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives after winning re-election in the race for Texas’s 15th Congressional District.

The incumbent Gonzalez defeated Republican challenger Monica De La Cruz-Hernandez with 51 percent of votes to 47 votes.

These numbers are not final, however, election officials are calling Vela the winner with 69 percent of precincts reporting.

Gonzalez has served as Representative for Texas’s 15th Congressional District since 2017. This is his third victorious election for the position.

Texas’s 15th Congressional District covers portions of Cameron, Hidalgo, Brooks, Duval, Guadalupe, Jim Hogg, Karnes, Live Oak, and Wilson counties.