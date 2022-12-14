WASHINGTON, D.C. (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez has announced eight students from District 15 who have received nominations to attend the U.S. military academies.

Four of the students are from the Rio Grande Valley.

“These exemplary students are taking the first step on the path to becoming leaders and I am honored to have a hand in their journey,” Gonzalez said. “These young leaders, in more ways than one, embody the values that our military instills in our service members as well as what makes South Texas a great place: humility, leadership, loyalty, and a strong work ethic.”

These academies include U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y. (West Point); U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo.; U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.; and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, N.Y., the congressman’s news release said.

The nominated students are:

Freddy Ceciliano – McAllen – U.S. Air Force Academy

Aditya Nair – Edinburg – South Texas ISD Science Academy – U.S. Air Force Academy

Madeline Seebeck – New Braunfels – St. John Paul Catholic High School – U.S. Air Force Academy

Gio Luigi Gianan – Cibolo – Byron P Steele II High School – U.S. Air Force Academy

Ximena Falcon Meza – Edinburg – Edinburg High School – U.S. Military Academy (West Point)

Levi Ferrell – Cibolo – Byron P. Steel II High School – U.S. Military Academy (West Point)

Jason Trang Nguyen – McAllen – McAllen Memorial High School – U.S. Naval Academy

Jessica Sherman – Cibolo – Byron P. Steel II High School – U.S. Naval Academy

Applicants need to be of appropriate age, have an aptitude for leadership, and possess the commitment to serve in the military for a minimum of five years upon graduation.