HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Delta Airlines has had enough with aggressive passengers. Now, they want to implement a no-fly list to prevent those passengers from flying with them.

The No-Fly list is part of the government’s terrorist screening database and is meant to prevent certain passengers from boarding a plane.

According to Valley International Airport (VIA) Director of Air Service and Business Development, Nicholas J. Mirman, Delta Airlines, has been one of their loyal partners.

The airline is currently providing seasonal flights to Minneapolis from VIA. Mirman said if the no-fly list goes into effect, there should not be any operational issues.

“If FAA would get a measure like this in place it would be business as usual. It’s just following what reality is that we have to get used to the new realities that covid has made us face as an industry, as a public, as a society,” said Mirman.

According to Mirman, airlines are trying their best to make the flying experience great for all passengers.

Mirman said VIA staff are doing their part to keep the public safe but said it is also important for passengers to do the same.

He said all safety protocols such as mask-wearing are in place to ensure the safety of all passengers. Although some may disagree with the usage of masks, he encourages people to be mindful of others.

“It would make your experience so much better because you are going to be happier, everybody else will be too,” he said.

Mirman said the flight industry continues to make improvements and VIA will continue to provide a safe flight experience for everyone.