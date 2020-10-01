VFW posts still closed across Texas, struggling to pay bills

BROWNSVILLE (KVEO) — Once a year, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Day is celebrated by veterans across the country.

Every September 29, veterans gather at local VFW posts to commemerate their service to the country.

However, this year, the VFW posts were empty.

“They miss their home away from home. This is a place where they come and talk about wars and stuff because they don’t do it at home,” said post commander Luis Lucio of the 2035 post in Brownsville. “They do it with their buddies who know where they’re coming from.”

Posts across Texas are closed, leaving veterans with no place to go to celebrate their holiday.

In 2020, the posts are closed because most of their profits come from alcohol sales. The TABC has shut down all places profiting mostly from alcohol sales per Governor Greg Abbott’s request.

This leaves many VFWs struggling to pay their bills, and in turn leaving veterans, like post commander Lucio, with no place to go.

In a statement released by the state’s quartermaster, Dan West, he says “we’ve offered to comply with the suspension of alcoholic beverage sales, but our requests have been ignored.”

Lucio says they have been getting by with donations but it’s not enough.

“I hope that everyone will find it in their heart to help the veterans of their community,” Lucio said. “I pray to god every night that we can continue to operate in a safely matter and i hope it’s soon…I hope it’s soon.”

There will be a drive-thru fundraiser on October 17th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 1801 Veterans Blvd. Post 2035 in Brownsville.