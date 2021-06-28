Vexus Fiber announces $200 million investment for fiber-optic broadband network in the RGV

HARLINGEN, Texas — Vexus Fiber announced that it is bringing its 100% fiber-to-the-home network to the Rio Grande Valley.

The company’s news release said they will fund the network through capital investment, providing residents and businesses with multi-gigabit symmetrical speed Internet service and more.

“Residents of the Rio Grande Valley will now have a new, competitive choice for internet, TV and phone services. Our network will be built with future-proof technology that will not only provide homes and businesses with multi-gigabit speeds but will also foster growth and economic development for the Rio Grande Valley region,” said Jim Gleason, CEO of Vexus.

Vexus Fiber plans to begin construction by the end of the year and connect nearly 175,000 homes and businesses to its 100% fiber network.

Completion of the network to the region is estimated to take about three years.

Vexus service areas in the Rio Grande Valley will include Mission, McAllen, Edinburg, Harlingen, and surrounding areas with total investment in the region estimated to be around $200 million, said the news release.

Employment will include close to 200 construction jobs and 150 permanent jobs for the region.