HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Veterinarians across the Rio Grande Valley warn pet owners of tick season during the summer months.

The CDC lists over a dozen illness transmitted by ticks and are urging caution this summer.

“Our Spotted Fever Group Rickettsioses is probably the most common tick-borne disease we see in Texas, and in South Texas,” Regional Zoonosis Control Veterinarian, DSHS, Ronald Tyler said.

According to the CDC, spotted fever rickettsioses is a broad group of diseases caused by bacteria, spread primarily by tick bites.

“We have a very high prevalence of Anaplasmosis and Ehrlichia. Those are the two most common tick diseases we have here in South Texas,” Border Paws of the RGV director, Diandra Villarreal.

Experts said, summer is when people tend to acquire tick-borne diseases, but because of the South Texas Weather, ticks are active longer in the valley than other parts of the country.

If a person contacts any of the tick borne illness, doctors said the symptoms can be very vague and often include fever, body aches and nausea.

“It will be persistent. It won’t go away with your standard, over the counter Tylenol, ibuprofen, whatever,” Tyler said.

However symptoms in dogs suffering from a tick-borne illness are similar but may not be obvious, Villarreal added.

Dogs can be positive for anaplasmosis for years without showing any outward signs and a thirty day treatment for the disease may be too long to wait.

“Once it’s very, very advanced, you won’t notice until the dog is, you know, weeks from death,” Villarreal said.

The best way veterinarians advise to avoid tick bites is to know where the ticks are located, usually found in high grass areas.

There are also treatments to apply in your lawn to keep the ticks away.