Veterans service office offering assistance to veterans and surviving spouses

EDINBURG, Texas — The Hidalgo County Veterans Service office said they are taking applications for the Broken Arrow Financial Assistance Grant.

The Veterans General Assistance provides funds to organizations serving veterans and their families and is supported by a grant from the Texas Veterans Commission Fund of Veterans’ Assistance, said the press release.

“Guiding and offering help to the veterans in our community is our top priority,” said Hidalgo County Veterans Service Officer Felix Rodriguez. “Through this grant we will assist veterans and their surviving spouses with their various needs.”

Source: Hidalgo County Veterans Services Office Facebook

The county veterans service office said in order to be eligible, veterans must reside in Hidalgo County with all discharge types other than Dishonorable. Surviving spouses should provide a marriage certificate, death certificate and discharge paperwork.

The Hidalgo County Veterans Service office urges those eligible, apply to fill out an application and email it to brokenarrow@co.hidalgo.tx.us or drop it off at the Veterans Service Office at 10213 N. 10th St. Suite B in McAllen.

For more information call 956-292-7076.