Veteran owned brewery brings their products to H-E-B

MCALLEN, Texas — The COVID-19 pandemic has brought many challenges to all kinds of small businesses. However, one veteran owned brewery in the Rio Grande Valley is celebrating.

5×5 Brewing Company has signed with the largest alcohol distributor in south Texas. And soon the public will be able to see their Ales in 19 different stores across the state, including H-E-B.

“We’re not Austin, we’re not Mexico, we’re the RGV. We’re completely separate than anything else. We have our own identity down here, we have our own culture down here, and to be able to get a little bit of a taste of that culture out into the main market…To me it means a lot,” said George Rice, co-owner of 5×5 Brewing Company.

The public will be able to purchase 5×5’s newest ale, Brunette Bombshell, in a four pack in the coming weeks.

The products will be available in stores stretching from El Paso all the way to Victoria.

