Veteran opens dream restaurant in La Feria during pandemic

LA FERIA, Texas (KVEO-TV) – For the past five years, veteran Vattell “Scooter” Cooke and his wife Julie Cooke talked about their dream restaurant.

During the pandemic, they decided to take a leap of faith and act on their dreams. Their restaurant is now known as 2 and a Crew Motorcycle Shop.

Julie spoke on the motivation and work that went behind their dream business.

“It’s a lot of work but it’s work of love, both of us are really inspired by this business,” said Julie Cooke.

Although the place is commonly seen with parked motorcycles, Scooter says their location is for everyone.

Scooter and Julie Cooke

“This is a neutral zone, a place to relax, everybody is welcomed here whether you have a motorcycle or not,” he said.

Martha Barns, a loyal customer, says many continue to support the business because they feel at home.

“We don’t want to lose them, they’re our best neighbors ever,” said Barns.

Both Scooter and Julie say the hunt for a location that best suits their business was a challenge that turned out to be worth it.

Scooter emphasized the importance of taking chances.

“You get one life, if the opportunity knocks you, open the door,” he said.

According to the couple, this is just the beginning of their business, and look forward to expanding in the future.