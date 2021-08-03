Veteran and brother endure delays in construction one month after home is demolished

Army Veteran Noe Hernandez sitting in the shade out in his property, waiting for construction of his house to begin. PHOTO: Sal Castro

WESLACO, Texas (KVEO) – A Weslaco Army Veteran and his brother are patiently waiting for construction to begin on a home he was promised over a month ago.

Noe Hernandez and his brother Jose Hernandez’s home was demolished in late June to make way for a new home donated by the Weslaco community and organized by the Hidalgo County Service Agency.

The project was started after it was made known that the brothers were living in poor conditions. Exposure through the elements because of a broken roof and no electricity were daily struggles for the brothers.

Noe Hernandez’s property two week after his home was demolished. (July 19, 2021) PHOTO: Sal Castro

“I never thought so many people would come and help,” said Hernandez during a June interview about the volunteers who showed up to help tear down his old home.

The project was set to be completed three to four weeks after the demolition and clean-up, however, the Hernandez brothers are still waiting for it to begin.

He says his property experiences flooding during heavy rains and that has delayed the project.

“They’re working on the plans right now,” explained Noe. “The thing is, before, it was raining a lot and they were held up. They couldn’t get the tractors in here.”

Every day, Noe sits patiently on the lot where his home once stood, looking out for his belongings that are in his garage. He says that people had been taking things from the property so he has to stand guard now.

While the Hernandez brothers wait for construction to begin, the county has been providing them with shelter at a nearby hotel.

Noe says the project has been a blessing and understands the weather has delayed progress, but for now, he sits and waits for updates from the county.

Richard Peña, who serves as commander of America’s Last Patrol an organization dedicated to helping veterans and is coordinating with the county on Hernandez’s house, says that the plans for the home are still in development but that they plan to build a two-bedroom and one bathroom home.

“They say maybe it’s going to rain again, I just hope it doesn’t hold us up anymore,” said Noe.

Peña said construction is expected to start this week.