HARLINGEN (ValleyCentral) – After the tropical low moved on shore, high pressure is returning to the Gulf of Mexico, bringing dry, clear, and very hot conditions to the Valley just in time for the 4th of July weekend.

Temperatures in the Rio Grande Valley will return to the high 90s, and even break triple digits in the upper Valley. The “feels like” temperatures, however, will be between 100 and 108 degrees for most of the inland areas. The coastal regions will have temperatures that “feel like” the high 90s during the holiday weekend.

As temperatures soar, it is important to take extra precautions to keep you and your family safe.

Remember to check the back seat if your children are secured in their car seats, make sure your pets have shade and water, wear light clothing, and stay hydrated. Keep sunscreen handy as well, because the UV index will be extreme all the way through the holiday weekend and into next week.