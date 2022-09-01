EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Recently a Robert Vela High School football coach saved the life of one of his players.

An Edinburg CISD media release described what happened when Coach Joseph Cantu jumped into action to save the life of sophomore defensive player Angel Rios.

“I have this habit of chewing on my mouthpiece,” Rios explained.

As soon as he met with his teammates to run practice plays, he squatted down into defensive position, and that is when it happened. A chunk from his mouthpiece tore off and Rios began choking, said the news release.

“I remember looking at my teammates helplessly pointing at my throat. I could not breathe, I could not talk, for a second I really thought this was it,” Rios explained.

“My teammates thought I needed to throw up and said to walk off the field to do so, but it didn’t take them long to realize the situation was a bit more serious. They yelled for Coach Cantu,” said Rios.

“I remember seeing Angel get into his defensive stance, and then suddenly standing up interrupting the play,” said Coach Cantu. “He looked at his teammates, and then they yelled for me with such fear. I knew something was wrong,” recalled Cantu.

The coach then proceeded to apply the Heimlich Maneuver to Rios.

“I arrived at the scene shortly after I heard the kids call for help,” Athletic trainer Jaime Tovar explained. “I saw Coach Cantu performing the Heimlich Maneuver from a distance and knew that something terrible was happening.

“Thankfully, when I got there Angel had spat up his mouthpiece,” said Tovar.

“It was such a relief. I really would like to thank God for coach. If he hadn’t been there, I’m not sure what would have happened.” Rios said.

School Principal Michele Peña took pride in her staff’s heroism. “When I received the call from Mr. Tovar it was just a frightening situation, but the fact that the nearest coach did not hesitate to save a life makes me proud as a principal,” she said. “Our coaches are trained for situations such as these. You hope that they do not happen, but I take immense pride in knowing that our staff is ready for it when they are.”

“I’d personally like to thank ECISD for training us for situations like these and thank our athletic trainer Jaime Tovar for enforcing mandatory additional training twice a year.”

Coach Joseph Cantu said. “I’m grateful for those requirements, because it not only saved a life, but it allowed Angel to continue doing what he loves doing, playing football.”