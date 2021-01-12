Congressman Vela files PORTS Act bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Monday Congressman Filemon Vela announced the introduction of the Putting Our Resources Toward Security (PORTS) Act.

According to the congressman’s news release, the bill would appropriate $6 billion for additional border security infrastructure for land ports of entry.

“Through the PORTS Act, $6 billion would be appropriated to fully fund border security infrastructure at our nation’s land ports of entry. For years, legislators from across the United States have expressed serious concerns about the need to address the nation’s illegal substance crisis. The fact is clear that 85-88 percent of illegal substance seizures occur at our ports of entry and for that reason, I believe federal resources dedicated to these measures are a much better use of American taxpayers’ money.”

