EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Vela’s drop down to 5A, District I has the Sabercats eyeing a deep playoff run for the 2022-23 season.

Vela finished last season 12-1, going undefeated in district play. The Sabercats suffered their first loss of the season in the third round when they faced Vandegrift (Austin). Despite the loss, the Vela tradition carries on into this season.

“We’re Robert Vela, so just keep believing in that tradition, moving forward and getting better,” Carlos Tamez, senior wide receiver, said.

The Sabercats are missing a major offensive weapon from last season in Chase Campbell. Campbell graduated last season and now plays division one at Arkansas State University.

While Campbell was a big contributor to last season’s team, Head Coach John Campbell knows the identity of this team is different. He believes he has a number of quarterback contenders that can fill Chase Campbell’s role on any given night.

“Folks are gonna see all four of them,” Campbell said. “It’s been a really good competition for their development. It’s been a good competition for the team, and I think it’s gonna give us the ability to do some things that we haven’t really had the luxury of doing before.”

Vela moved down to 5A from 6A, and joined McAllen Memorial and PSJA North high schools. Both teams eclipsed 10-win seasons last season. Campbell knows what to expect from the district teams and what each team is capable of.

“There’s a very fair expectation that there’s a team from our district that could potentially be representing the Rio Grande Valley in the state semifinal round of the playoffs,” Campbell said.

While in a competitive district, Campbell’s message to the team is still the same.

“This season, it’s work hard, play hard,” said Jake Dufner, senior defensive lineman. “We got to do what we got to do. Our defense is quick. Our offense is quick. We’re gonna beat them with speed this year.”

The Sabercats open up their season against Edinburg North on Aug. 26.