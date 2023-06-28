COMBES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Houston-area man is dead after crashing into a palm tree and rolling over in Combes, police said.

At 1:05 p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident on US Highway 77, a mile north of FM 508, a news release from Combes police stated.

Witnesses told police that a 2019 Mazda CX-5 was driving at a high rate of speed before losing control, striking a palm tree in the median. Investigators determined the vehicle was traveling more than 100 mph at the time of the accident.

After striking the palm tree, the vehicle rolled several times, ejecting the driver. The driver, identified as 34-year-old Joshua Wilson of Sugar Land, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police continue to investigate whether other factors contributed to the crash.