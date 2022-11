HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A La Feria ISD school bus was struck by vehicle Monday afternoon.

The school bus was hit by a jeep near Bass Blvd. and Hackberry Street in Harlingen, according to Harlingen Fire Asst. Chief Ruben Balboa.

There were no injuries reported and a second bus is at the location to pick up the children and transport them home, authorities said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.