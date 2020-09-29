Vehicle pursuit leads to seizure of 414 pounds of marijuana

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection press release)

LA ROSITA, Texas (KVEO) — Border Patrol agent engaged in a vehicle pursuit Monday that led to the seizure of over 400 pounds of marijuana.

According to a release, officers observed a vehicle approaching the Rio Grande and then depart the area.

Agents followed the vehicle. The driver then went through a barbed-wire fence falling 20 feet into the brush, said the release.

The driver fled the scene.

Officials recovered 414 pounds of marijuana, valued at $332,000.

The release states the drugs were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday