Vehicle pursuit leads to seizure of 414 pounds of marijuana

LA ROSITA, Texas (KVEO) — Border Patrol agent engaged in a vehicle pursuit Monday that led to the seizure of over 400 pounds of marijuana.

According to a release, officers observed a vehicle approaching the Rio Grande and then depart the area.

Agents followed the vehicle. The driver then went through a barbed-wire fence falling 20 feet into the brush, said the release.

The driver fled the scene.

Officials recovered 414 pounds of marijuana, valued at $332,000.

The release states the drugs were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.