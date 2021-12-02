Vehicle pursuit in Brownsville leads to arrests, firearms and narcotics found

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man and woman after a vehicle pursuit led to the discovery of a backpack that contained a firearm and drugs.

Carlos Santana Garza and Joanna Lee Mireles were arrested on Dec. 1, according to a press release from the Brownsville Police Department.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black Jeep when the vehicle sped away. After coming to a stop, the driver was uncooperative with the officer. A passenger exited the vehicle and fled on foot, per the release.

The officer attempted to detain the driver, Carlos Garza, who was resisting. Garza was detained after other officers arrived on the scene.

Citizens at the scene began arguing with officers about the traffic stop. As officers tended to the crowd, one officer noticed Mireles approach the side of the vehicle and remove a black backpack, the release stated.

Officers detained Mireles and recovered the backpack which contained a firearm and narcotics.

Garza and Mireles were arraigned on Dec. 2.

They were arraigned for the following offenses:

Carlos S. Garza:

Possession of Marijuana: $2,000 bond

Manufacturing/Delivery of a Controlled Substance: $50,000 bond

Resisting Arrest: $5,000 bond

Resisting Transport: $5,000 bond

Unlawful Possesssion of a Firearm by a Felon: $15,000 bond

Evading Arrest/Detention with a Vehicle: $15,000 bond

Joanna L. Mireles: