PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A vehicle fire in Pharr forced a lane closure on Thursday.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation Pharr District, the fire is on WB I-2 Frontage Road, before I Road.

As a result of the fire, traffic has been reduced to one lane, TxDOT stated.

A video posted by TxDOT shows the fire near Mugonza Furniture LLC and Ferguson Plumbing Supply.