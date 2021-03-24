Vehicle drives into water at Gayman Bridge near Port Isabel, rescue effort underway

Vehicle falls in water at Gayman’s Bridge near Port Isabel (source: Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza)

PORT ISABEL, Texas (KVEO) — Several law enforcement agencies are working a rescue effort after a car fell in the water at the Gayman Bridge near Port Isabel.

According to officials, the vehicle drove into the water on Wednesday night.

Officials on the scene of a rescue effort at Gayman’s Bridge

(source: Cameron County Sheriff’s Office)

It’s unspecified how many occupants were in the vehicle, however, officials stated the “Driver was able to get out.”

Cameron County’s Sheriff Eric Garza tweeted that the driver has not been located.

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Coast Guard, and Brownsville Police Department are on the scene assisting with the effort.

The Gayman Bridge is a brief portion of Highway 48 in Cameron County near Port Isabel. The bridge is surrounded by Bahía Grande and the Brownsville Ship Channel.

More information will be provided when it is available.