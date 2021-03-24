COVID INFO COVID INFO

Vehicle drives into water at Gayman Bridge near Port Isabel, rescue effort underway

Local News

by: Nathaniel Puente

Posted: / Updated:

Vehicle falls in water at Gayman’s Bridge near Port Isabel (source: Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza)

PORT ISABEL, Texas (KVEO) — Several law enforcement agencies are working a rescue effort after a car fell in the water at the Gayman Bridge near Port Isabel.

According to officials, the vehicle drove into the water on Wednesday night.

Officials on the scene of a rescue effort at Gayman’s Bridge
(source: Cameron County Sheriff’s Office)

It’s unspecified how many occupants were in the vehicle, however, officials stated the “Driver was able to get out.”

Cameron County’s Sheriff Eric Garza tweeted that the driver has not been located.

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Coast Guard, and Brownsville Police Department are on the scene assisting with the effort.

The Gayman Bridge is a brief portion of Highway 48 in Cameron County near Port Isabel. The bridge is surrounded by Bahía Grande and the Brownsville Ship Channel.

More information will be provided when it is available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday