EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police are investigating a one-vehicle accident after a car crashed into an Edinburg café.

Edinburg police responded to El Patio Cafe on 2207 S. Closner Blvd. Tuesday afternoon in reference to a white Hyundai SUV crashing into the restaurant’s building.

According to the city, no patrons were inside the café at the time of the accident.

The Edinburg Fire Department assisted in checking the integrity of the building before pulling the vehicle out, the city added.

There was np suspicion of intoxication and no injuries were involved.