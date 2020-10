Combes, Texas (KVEO)—A vehicle crash leaves one woman dead, according to officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

The crash happened Monday morning near the orphanage road exit, in the city of Combes.

Witnesses told Texas DPS officials that the woman driver was passing vehicles at a high speed, spun and crashed into a palm tree.

Her identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.