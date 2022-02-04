BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three were arrested after officers found 133 Xanax pills and over eight ounces of marijuana.

According to a post by Brownsville PD, the department’s Auto Theft Unit was following up on a burglary of a motor vehicle that occurred on Jan. 26. The suspects vehicle was identified, leading investigators to a residence at the 300 block of Applewind Way.

Investigators contacted the owner of the suspect’s vehicle, 29-year old Jennifer Lesley Galvan. After talking to Galvan, it was found that she had a warrant and she was taken into custody.

As she was being taken into custody, the suspect’s vehicle arrived at the location. Investigators then began talking to the driver of the vehicle, 28-year-old Arturo Salinas and the passenger, 20-year-old Jose Luis Gonzalez.

Investigators located 133 Xanax pills on Salinas and over eight ounces of marijuana and one gram of Xanax on Gonzalez. Gonzalez and Salinas were also taken into custody.

The three were arraigned on Feb. 4.

Jennifer Lesly Galvan:

Capias: $302.00 fine

Arturo Salinas:

Manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance: $20,000 bond

Jose Luis Gonzalez: