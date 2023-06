DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — At least 800 Magic Valley customers are currently without power in Donna.

Communication officials with Magic Valley say the outage is due to a car crash and damage to some equipment is believed to be extensive.

According to the Magic Valley outage map 851 residents are affected by the outages.

There is no estimated time on when the power will be restored for residents.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.