BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a car that crashed into a gate at the Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville.

The incident took place on Sunday at about 9 p.m.

U.S. Customs Agents reported a vehicle struck a gate on the cargo lane. Upon arrival, the deputy dispatched to the accident made contact with the driver who stated she was driving back from Matamoros.

The driver claims she was not able to see the fence, consequently crashing into the fence. She sustained minor injuries. The passenger did not have any injuries.

No medical attention was necessary.

An investigation of the accident is ongoing.