VBMC helps victims of abuse recover and seek justice

HARLINGEN, Texas — April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen is bringing awareness to helping victims recover and seek justice.

According to the hospital’s news release its comprehensive medical forensic program, the Child to Adult Abuse Response Team (CAART) provides around-the-clock critical services to both child and adult victims of abuse, neglect, and sexual assault.

Offering services since 2006, the abuse response team provides care to more than 100 patients each month, in addition to working with partners and advocates throughout the community and testifying in legal court cases involving abuse, said the news release.

“Children who are at home many times are trafficked because people will find out that they are home alone. So they bribe them to do something and then they’ll take pictures of the children so they can blackmail them and keep on being able to use them,” said Sonja Eddleman, Certified Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner, VBMC

Experts said parents should be on the lookout for changes in their children’s behavior, such as not wanting to go with someone they have been with before.