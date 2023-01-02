HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen announced it has been re-verified as Cameron County’s only Level II Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons.

A news release said VBMC was originally designated as Level II in February 2018 and was the first hospital in the Rio Grande Valley to receive the designation and the first in the area to advance to the highest level of trauma care.

“The location and proximity of a trauma center can be the difference between life and death for a patient,” said Dr. Daniel Bolton, a trauma surgeon and medical director of Valley Baptist-Harlingen’s trauma program. “The fact that we have one of the highest levels of trauma care here in Harlingen is extremely beneficial to our community. The goal with trauma care is to get people seen and assessed as rapidly as possible.”

While there are Level I trauma centers operating in Hidalgo County, Bolton said that such

level designations can be confusing for a public trying to understand what such designations mean when it comes to the trauma care they need.

“The difference between a Level I and Level II trauma center, according to the American College of Surgeons, is not in the level of trauma care that is provided clinically but is related to the level of clinical research and the level of general surgery residents on the hospital’s campus. A Level I Trauma Center and a Level II Trauma Center are both capable of handling the same type of trauma care clinically and are both accountable for providing the same level of quality care,” said Bolton.

VBMC added they are satisfied with its partnership with the UTRGV School of Medicine. Stating the collaboration provides full-time physician coverage for VBMC trauma surgeons.

“Over the past six months, UTRGV has onboarded three additional board-certified critical care trauma surgeons, who each have incredible clinical backgrounds, to enhance the growth of our trauma program. The level of care these additional surgeons are providing within the hospital’s Level II Trauma Center is extraordinary and we are proud to have them serving our community in this capacity,” said Bolton.

Finally, educating people on how to prevent emergencies is also a critical component of operating a Level II trauma facility, said VBMC’s news release.

The educational efforts include assisting area hospitals in a wide variety of initiatives from fall and injury prevention to gun safety, to how to stop blood loss during severe accidents, said the release.