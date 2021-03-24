VBHS to dedicate Garden of Remembrance on COVID-19 anniversary

HARLINGEN, Texas — Valley Baptist Health System (VBHS) announced the unveiling of a Garden of Remembrance on Thursday, March 25 at 10 a.m. at the Valley Baptist Hospital in Harlingen.

VBHS will unveil the in front of the South Tower Lobby entrance. According to a news release, the garden has been established by the Valley Baptist Pastoral Services team to memorialize the lives lost throughout Cameron County during the COVID-19 pandemic and over the past year.

It will forever be a place for both members of the Valley Baptist family and the Cameron County community at large to help heal the wounds the pandemic has caused, as well as space for all to use in their healing process through any personal loss, said VBHS.