VAWA protections for Rural Women Act passes US House

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Wednesday, Congressman Vicente Gonzalez voted in favor of H.R. 1620, the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act of 2021 which passed the U.S. House of Representatives.

According to the news release the bill includes the VAWA Protections for Rural Women Act which will add the Rural Housing Voucher program to the list of covered housing programs under the Reauthorization Act.

“I am proud to support this important legislation that will provide protection and care for domestic violence victims,” Congressman Gonzalez said. “One of my top priorities has been to expand the success of the Violence Against Women Act and provide additional safe housing options for women, no matter where they live. I am proud to have included my legislation in the text of this major legislation to protect women in rural communities.”

The Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act of 2021 now moves to the U.S. Senate for consideration, said the news release.

A summary of the Violence Against Women Act of 2021 can be found here.