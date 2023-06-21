SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Electronic cigarettes also known as “pens” have grown in popularity. Unfortunately, these devices are ending up in the hands of teens.

The 484th District Court in Cameron County recently introduced the Vape Intervention Program or VIP. It is a voluntary program for first-time offenders that have been referred to the court’s department of controlled substances. To qualify for the program, students have to be in good academic standing and pass a background check. The program consists of educational classes regarding substances, random drug testing, and meetings with the judge periodically.

“These are kids that go to school every day. They’re in sports, the honors program. So, I see it as an opportunity for them. What we believe in, in this department, is second chances. So, they get it the first time,” said Rose Gomez, Chief Juvenile Probation Officer.

After successfully completing the program, their records would be sealed.

Gomez added that most of their referrals come from Brownsville, Los Fresnos, and San Benito ISD.

The program aims to give students who made a wrong judgment call, a second chance. Judge Adela Kowalski-Garza with the 484th District Court explained that a possession charge can prevent them from getting certain jobs or licenses, into certain universities, financial aid, or the military.

“If it was plant marijuana or plant-based marijuana it could be and if it’s a small amount less than two ounces, it would be a misdemeanor. But a vape pen has concentrated marijuana, so that’s why it’s a felony. And if you take it to school, it escalates from state jail felony punished up to two years, all the way to a third-degree felony punished up to 10 years,” said Judge Kowalski- Garza.

Currently, 20 students are enrolled in the program with over 200 more waiting to see if they qualify. To qualify for the program, students have to be in good academic standing and pass a background check.