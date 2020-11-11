Vanguard Academy students return to school, campus takes safety measures

PHARR, Texas — Around 20 percent of Vanguard Academy students have returned to the classroom.

The school said they are taking extra precautions amid the pandemic to ensure student safety. This includes having members of the maintenance team design and build custom plexiglass guards. The guards will be for use throughout their campuses and in some schools around the state.

“We just really the week before last just completed installing sneeze guards at every student desk and teachers desk and tables”, said Dr. Narciso Garcia, Vanguard Academy Superintendent.

Some precautions the school is taking include allowing staff to work from home as needed. The school is also providing tablets, Chromebooks and Wi-Fi hot spots to students learning from home.