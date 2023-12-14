EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Vanguard Academy Charter Schools received a huge gift from the state ahead of Christmas.

The charter school system received 10 separate grants to use toward new resources across it’s campuses, totaling to nearly $20 million.

These new resources include school safety, plus job and education training which will provide a new welding program.

They money will also be used for mental health support and programs to help close the math gap for students.

Vanguard Superintendent Narcio Garcia says they worked for almost four years to receive the grants.

“We want these 19.1 million dollars in grants to inspire us and to encourage us to write more grants based on our set priorities,” Garcia said.

Many staff members of Vanguard Academy joined for Thursday’s celebration.

They were also joined by former state senator, Eddie Lucio.

This grant will serve Vanguard Academy locations in Pharr, Edinburg and Alamo.