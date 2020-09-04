Vanguard Academy offers back to school supply drive-thru

ALAMO,Texas – Vanguard Academy in Alamo hosted a back to school supply drive-thru for students on Thursday afternoon. Parents and students were able to pick up a backpack of free supplies and a Chromebook laptop alongside the usual school supplies.

One mother says the drive-thru was a huge relief for her and her family. “I myself have to be working on a computer. I’m at peace that they have their devices and I don’t have to hurry up. Here’s the devices and now you use it, now pass it on. I feel very very relieved that we’re all working on devices at the same time.”

Vanguard Academy said all of their students were eligible for the devices.