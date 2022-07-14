SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) Vandals have spent the summer damaging a number of city parks in San Benito.

The latest incident happened at First Responders Community Park where the vandals damaged the restrooms.

Vandalism is an ongoing problem police have been trying to stop.

“We’ve had some vandalism here at Stookey Park and at Haven Memorial Park and some other parks as well,” said David Favila, the city’s public relations director.

He said the city is locking the park restrooms at night in hopes of keeping vandals out. Also, officers are patrolling the areas as well.

“Let people know, this is their parks, these things, these parks are here for them. And so if they’re damaged, you know, that’s taken away from something that essentially belongs to them,” Favila said.

City crews are repairing the damages.

“And that’s another unfortunate cost is that we have to take away from other resources to come and fix these things because we don’t leave them broken,” Favila added.

The city is asking residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police.