SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito Police are searching for an individual who they say gained illegal entry into the First Responders Park control and concession rooms.

A surveillance video shows a person causing extensive damage to city property by kicking the door to the room, according to police.

City officials said vandalism is an ongoing problem at the city’s parks. In July 2022 Stookey Park, Heavin Park, and First Responders Park suffered some damage.

Police ask the public if they have information on the identity of this person to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 956-361-3880.