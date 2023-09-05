MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mike Fossum, the only astronaut to come from the Rio Grande Valley, visited a McAllen school named in his honor Tuesday morning.

Students from Michael E. Fossum Middle School were greeted by the local NASA astronaut to start their day, followed by a motivational speech for students throughout the day.

“I grew up in the Valley and I remember growing up with the Space Age, watching the missions with my father,” Fossum said.

Fossum’s fascination with space grew during the Space Age while watching missions with his dad.

He recalls the moment he knew he wanted to pioneer space and be an astronaut.

“I remember when we [United States] landed on the moon. I was 11. That really struck me,” Fossum said. “I remember shaking with excitement, looking up at the moon late that night, then, that dream became kind of personal to me.”

Fossum found ways to pursue his dream through teachers and leaders at the McAllen Independent School District.

The 1976 McAllen High School graduate later became an astronaut venturing into space multiple times.

During his time as an astronaut, Fossum has completed three space missions. He also served as the Commander of the International Space Station during his six months living in space.

“That was really the dream that I had was to live up there [space] for a long time to contribute to the science and to the whole mission of exploration because America is a country founded on it on pioneers,” Fossum said.

The local astronaut continues to lead by example for a new generation of students at Fossum Middle School.

Fossum visits his namesake campus at least once every three years so all students who attend the middle school can meet him.

“I lived the dream that I had. Now, I want to help [students] live their dream,” Fossum said.

The retired NASA astronaut now lives in Galveston.

He is the Vice President of Texas A&M University Chief Operating Officer of the Galveston Campus and the Superintendent of the Texas A&M Maritime Academy.