EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley’s largest 10K run is returning to Edinburg next year, city officials announced.

Edinburg is inviting community members, athletes and non-athletes to participate in the 42nd annual All-America City David Chavana 10K run/walk.

“The whole idea here is to get everyone active to kick off the year,” Ramiro Garza Jr., Mayor of Edinburg said.

Online registration for the All-America City run is now open.

“We’re trying to grow it and our goal is to break the record of over 10,400 [participants],” Garza added.

Participants can register under several categories including a 10K run/walk, a fun-run and a miracle mile.

The event is set to start at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, February 3 at Edinburg Parks and Recreation, located on 315 E. Mark S. Pena Dr.