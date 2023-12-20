HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — ValleyCentral is bringing the holiday joy to your television screen as we celebrate Hidalgo’s 22nd annual Posada Navideña de Ramon Ayala.

Our CBS 4 channel will be live from Hidalgo City Hall starting at 5 p.m.

Following our 5 p.m. newscast, we will continue the holiday celebration at 6 and 10 p.m.

Our NBC 23 channel will be live from the posada at 6:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

This year’s event will feature a ribbon cutting, a toy and giveaway for children followed by a line-up of over 10 musical artists.

Posada Navideña de Ramon Ayala begins at 4 p.m., at Hidalgo City Hall located on 704 Ramon Ayala Dr.

The event is open to the public.