RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — ValleyCentral participated in a bowling tournament Wednesday aimed at raising funds to help people facing domestic violence.

The second annual bowling tournament with the American Advertising Federation of the Rio Grande Valley raised funds for Mujeres Unidas, a non-profit dedicated to providing shelter and support to survivors.

Mujeres Unidas is one of many local non-profit organizations that offer low-cost services in the Rio Grande Valley.

