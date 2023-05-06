HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border Patrol teamed up with ValleyCentral to ask our readers and viewers to name the agency’s four newest horses.

After a month of voting, your votes have been counted and the names were announced today Saturday afternoon.

Horse number one was described as wild at heart, loves Tejano music and went viral dancing to Miley Cyrus on TikTok. His new name is Blaze.

Horse number one is now named Blaze. Instagram: @USBPChiefRGV

Horse number two was described as loving to roll around in the hay every morning, was born in the “Year of the Horse” and loves to stick his tongue out. The viewers have voted his name to be Spirit.

Horse number two is now named Spirit. Instagram: @USBPChiefRGV

Horse number three was described as the fearless one, who watched the Kentucky Derby every year and loves long rides in the wind! The tally has been counted and viewers have decided his new name will be Oreo.

Horse number three is now named Oreo. Instagram: @USBPChiefRGV

Lastly, horse number four was described to have dreams of being on a National Geographic calendar, enjoys getting his mane braided and loves eating apples during sunset. He is now and forever known as Big Red.

Horse number four is now named Big Red. Instagram: @USBPChiefRGV

ValleyCentral welcomes Blaze, Spirit, Oreo and Big Red to the U.S. Border Patrol horse patrol and thanks all the viewers for participating in naming the four noble steeds.

To see the final tally results, visit Customs & Border Patrol Horses contest page on ValleyCentral.