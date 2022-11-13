HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In an effort to honor Veterans and those serving in the armed forces, ValleyCentral aired a special titled Veterans Voices.

The special highlighted several local veterans and veteran inspired memorials.

One Valley motorcycle club help returning veterans adjust back to civilian life. The motorcycle club known as the Sand Devils, is as non-profit organization that helps members with PTSD.

“A lot of people, especially myself don’t come back the same,” Sand Devils Motorcycle Club Founder, Robert Jackson said. “That’s one reason why we started the motorcycle club.”

The famous Iwo Jima Memorial in Harlingen is inspired by one of the flag raisers, Harlon Block, from Weslaco. Corporal Harlon Block served in the Marine Corp after graduating from Weslaco High School.

Block was killed in action on Mar. 1, 1945, he was originally buried in Weslaco but is now buried behind Iwo Jima Memorial in Harlingen.

The Iwo Jima museum holds history such as the monument, to the artifacts that can be found inside the museum.

“People come in here all the time donating ,you know, their items and give us the history,” museum director, Gloria Boling told ValleyCentral. “We’ve tried to keep up with the history of what they tell us, you know, that’s all we have or if we can look up anything.”

Veterans Day marks the time to remember and honor those who have served, and thank them for their service.