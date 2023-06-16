WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — ValleyCentral is dedicated to making our community a better place to live.

The third week in June is our parent company, Nexstar’s annual Founder’s Day. Our team helped the staff at the Valley Nature Center in Weslaco.

Our staff played a big role in rejuvenating the center’s butterfly garden, walking trails and park benches.

Nexstar’s Founders Day was started in 2016 by CEO Perry Sook. Employees are given time to volunteer with non-profit organizations and public service agencies in the area. This program aims to empower our employees to make a personal commitment to improving the communities we serve.

Everyone on our team had their own job to take care of.

Senior Meteorologist Jim Danner tells us he had to clean up bird poop from park benches at the center and reporter Frank McCaffrey had to do the same gig. They both felt that they were, at least, cleaning bird poop for a good cause.

Danner was appreciative of the way Nexstar works for the communities it serves.

“It’s a corporate-wide way to give back. Give back to your community. There’s stations all over the country with Nexstar and we love to give back. We do it all throughout the year. But this is one where it’s just a big group effort,” Danner said.

The whole thing wasn’t just for show. The staff at the Valley Nature Center said ValleyCentral did good work.

”You guys did a great job. First of all, I want to thank you and your crew for doing the work that you did here. Helping with the butterfly garden in the front and helping to maintain and clean the trail for people to walk through safely and comfortably,” Franco Salinas, Educational Director at the Valley Nature Center said. “Just to be outdoors and get away from technology and, two, to really fall in love and appreciate the native plants and animals that we have here that’s unique to the Valley.”

This nature center was established in 1984 and is one of the oldest in the Rio Grande Valley.