ValleyCentral goes pink for Breast Cancer Awareness month

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Notice we look different?

For the month of October, ValleyCentral will be sporting the color pink for Breast Cancer Awareness.

According to the Texas Health and Human Services, breast cancer is the second most common cause of cancer deaths in the state, which is why women are encouraged to get routine screenings.

Experts say it is important for women to understand their bodies in order to detect changes like lumps or pain.

Doctors also say the sooner breast cancer is diagnosed, the more options there are when it comes to treatment, as early detection is key.

Today, remind a friend to do a self-exam or to get screened at a doctor’s office for breast cancer.

For more information on breast cancer from the CDC, click here.